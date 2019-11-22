Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch as police fire tear gas on protesters in Bogotá's Bolívar Square

Clashes broke out in Colombia on Thursday as hundreds of thousands of people protested against the right-wing government of President Iván Duque.

Police fired tear gas in several cities including the capital, Bogotá. At least 42 civilians and 37 police were wounded, officials said.

Unions and student groups called a general strike to show discontent over possible austerity measures.

There has been a surge in anti-government protests in Latin America.

Colombian protesters were concerned about possible changes to the minimum wage, pension and tax reforms, and the privatisation of state companies. The government insists there are no planned pension or labour reforms and that any changes would take place in consultation with labour groups.

Protesters are also angry about alleged corruption and what some see as the government's failure to honour a 2016 peace deal with left-wing Farc rebels amid a rise in violence.

A 65-year-old pensioner and Duque voter, Pablo Merchan, told Reuters news agency: "People from across the spectrum marched and I hope our president understands he has to grab the reins of the country and give us an assured path and hope for the young,"

More than 200,000 people took to the streets across the country, authorities said, in one of the largest mass protests in Colombia in years. The organisers of the protests, the National Strike Committee, said people had demonstrated in 500 towns and cities, and requested a meeting with President Duque.

The protests were mostly peaceful but in Bogotá, police fired tear gas against crowds gathered in the historic Bolívar Square next to the president's office. In the south-western city of Cali, a night-time curfew was imposed after demonstrators blocked roads and vandalised buses and shops.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Cali's authorities imposed a night-time curfew after violent incidents

Across the country, 36 people were arrested, according to authorities. "There have been a series of isolated incidents that have been controlled appropriately and adequately by the national police," Interior Minister Nancy Patricia Gutiérrez said.

In the evening, people in several cities banged pots and pans in a sign of support for the protests. More demonstrations were expected on Friday.

"Colombia won on this historic day of citizen mobilization," the National Strike Committee said in a statement (in Spanish). "We call on all citizens to be ready to take further action in the street if the national government continues to neglect our demands."

Image copyright EPA Image caption The nationwide protests were mostly peaceful but some incidents were reported, including in Cali

Image copyright EPA Image caption People banged pots and pans in a sign of support for the protests in Bogotá

In a televised address, Mr Duque, who took office in August 2018, said: "Today, Colombians spoke. We hear them. Social dialogue has been a main principle of this government and we need to deepen it with all sectors of society and speed up the social agenda and the fight against corruption."

Protesters have taken to the streets in several Latin American countries in recent months, including in Chile, where conservative President Sebastián Piñera is grappling with the country's biggest crisis since its return to democracy in 1990.

In Bolivia, claims of election fraud led to the resignation of long-time leftist President Evo Morales amid nationwide protests. Demonstrations have also taken place in Ecuador and Nicaragua.