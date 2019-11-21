Image copyright Reuters

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has launched a new political party a day after leaving the right-wing Social Liberal Party (PSL).

His Alliance for Brazil (APB) met in a hotel in the capital Brasilia with hundreds of people in attendance.

The party would fight corruption and advance Christian values, he said.

Mr Bolsonaro left the PSL following a row with its founder over control of campaign funds. He wants PSL lawmakers and and senators to follow him out.

The PSL surged in popularity to become the second-largest in the Brazilian Congress after Mr Bolsonaro joined it last year for his presidential run.

The APB now needs to collect about 500,000 signatures over the next six months to be able to register for next year's municipal elections.

Organisers hope to attract support from the country's Evangelical Christian population, many of whom voted for Mr Bolsonaro last year because of his stance on abortion, homosexuality and marijuana use.

Mr Bolsonaro, who came to power in January, is a deeply divisive figure who has made racist, homophobic and misogynistic remarks.

He will be APB's president while his eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, will be vice-president.

"We have the opportunity to unite all Brazilians of good faith for the future of our fatherland," the president said at the event.

He added that Brazil had recovered international confidence since he took office last year and now had the lowest interest rates in its history.