Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has arrived in Mexico City saying he asked for asylum because his life was in danger.

Mr Morales resigned on Sunday after weeks of protests over a disputed presidential election result.

The Mexican jet carrying him landed at an airport in Mexico City, where he gave a brief press conference.

Mr Morales said he was forced to stand down but did so willingly "so there would be no more bloodshed".

"While I have life I'll stay in politics, the fight continues, all of the people of the world have the right to free themselves from discrimination and humiliation," he said.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mr Morales had arrived "safely" in the country, tweeting a picture of the jet that carried him.