Mexico has offered asylum to former Bolivian president Evo Morales, a day after his resignation following weeks of protest over a disputed election.

Mexico says the decision was taken for "humanitarian reasons" following Mr Morales' personal request.

Mr Morales, who is in Bolivia, has not commented. He earlier urged his supporters to resist the "dark powers" that had forced him to step down.

At least 20 people were reported injured in fresh clashes on Monday.

Morales supporters battled police in La Paz, Bolivia's biggest city, and also in El Alto.

Mr Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous leader, stepped down after the head of the army publicly called on him to leave his post.

The deputy head of the Senate said she would take over as interim president until new elections were held.

US President Donald Trump on Monday described the resignation of Mr Morales as "a significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere".

Russia and Mexico - Mr Morales' key international allies - backed him and condemned the violence.