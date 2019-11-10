Bolivian President Evo Morales resigns

Bolivian President Evo Morales has announced his resignation.

It comes shortly after the army chief and the commander of police both urged him to step down.

Bolivia has seen widespread protests stemming from Mr Morales' disputed re-election last month.

On Sunday, international monitors called for the election result to be annulled, saying they found "clear manipulations" of the 20 October election results.

In a televised address, Mr Morales said: "I resign my post as president."

He had already come under increased pressure on Sunday, with several political allies resigning, some citing fears for the safety of their families.