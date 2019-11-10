Bolivia's Morales calls for fresh vote after audit

Bolivia's President Evo Morales has said he will call a new election after international monitors questioned the result of last month's race.

Speaking at a news conference, the long-standing leader also pledged to replace members of the country's election board.

The Organization of American States (OAS), which monitored the elections, called for the result to be annulled.

Mr Morales' announcement comes after weeks of anti-government protests.

The president, who was first elected in 2006, denies any wrongdoing and has ignored calls to resign.