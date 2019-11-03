Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption President Bukele said new Venezuelan diplomats in El Salvador would be named by Juan Guaidó

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has ordered all Venezuelan diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours.

In a statement, Mr Bukele said this was in line with his government's position that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was no longer legitimate.

Mr Bukele said the Central American nation regarded opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's head of state.

Venezuela has been caught up in a power struggle Mr Maduro and Mr Guaidó, the leader of the National Assembly.

Mr Guaidó declared himself interim president in January, claiming that the elections which brought Maduro to power for a second term were fraudulent.

While Mr Guaidó has gained the backing of over 50 countries he has so far failed to remove Mr Maduro from power.

Mr Maduro has the backing of a number of nations, including Cuba, China and Russia.