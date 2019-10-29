Image copyright EPA

A giant skeleton has "emerged" from a street in the Tlahuac neighbourhood of Mexico City.

Much to the delight of local children, the sculpture has been placed in the city street ahead of the Day of the Dead celebrations on 1 and 2 November.

Image copyright AFP

The skeleton is made of cardboard and local artists have placed construction rubble next to it to make it appear that it is breaking out from under the tarmac.

Image copyright AFP

Image copyright AFP

Mexicans have been gearing up for the annual festival during which they celebrate the lives of the departed.

On Saturday, hundreds of people dressed up to take part in parades named after Catrina, the name given by Mexican cartoonist José Guadalupe Posada to an elegant skeleton he drew more than a 100 years ago.

The Catrina parade is a family affair with all generations joining in.

Image copyright AFP

One of the biggest parades was held in Mexico City, but cities such a Monterrey in the north also held colourful events.

Image copyright Reuters

The festival has pre-Hispanic roots and many of the costumes reflected its ancient origins.

Image copyright Reuters

Not all those taking part are dressed as skeletons - this year, monarch butterflies which migrate to Mexico in huge numbers every year, also featured.

Image copyright Reuters

But skeletons, whether modern or traditional were still the most popular look.

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright EPA

All pictures subject to copyright.