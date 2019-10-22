Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Protesters on the streets of Santiago have called for the president to resign

The death toll in Chile's anti-government protests has risen to 13, after a suspected looter was electrocuted in a Santiago supermarket.

The capital and other big cities spent a third night under curfew on Monday as the state tried to quell unrest.

The crisis started in Santiago, over rises in metro prices, but spread nationwide to reflect anger over living costs and inequality.

The authorities say more than 1,400 people have been arrested.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fires have broken out across the capital, with some turning deadly

In a televised speech on Monday, President Sebastián Piñera announced that he was ready to meet opposition leaders to find a "new social agreement ...[to] find better solutions to the problems afflicting Chileans".

It was change of tone since the previous day, when he said the country was "at war", provoking criticism from opponents who thought the language was incendiary.

Tensions have been high as this is the first time soldiers and tanks have been deployed since 1990, the year Chile returned to democracy after military rule by General Augusto Pinochet.

What's happening on the streets?

Some protesters have been peaceful but others have turned to arson and graffiti to make their discontent known.

The police have been accused of being heavy handed in their response to the protests, using tear gas and water cannon to disperse them.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Water cannon has been deployed in Santiago

A state of emergency was first implemented in Santiago on Saturday, and then extended to some other cities, allowing authorities to restrict people's freedom of movement and their right to assembly.

The curfew - from Monday evening until 06:00 on Tuesday morning - was in place in Santiago, Valparaíso, Rancagua and Concepción provinces. It is unclear as to whether it will be extended.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Various sites - from billboards to supermarkets - have been set ablaze in Santiago

In Santiago, the metro has been badly damaged and it was only partially operational again on Monday.

Many supermarkets and shopping centres in affected areas remained shut amid fears of looting. Schools and universities have also closed.

Image copyright Reuters

How have people died?

According to police, the man who died in the supermarket on Monday was a suspected looter, who hid behind a fridge to avoid the authorities and suffered a fatal electric shock.

The investigations bureau said it would look into what happened.

Earlier, a 22-year-old man died after reportedly being hit by a military truck in the southern city of Talcahuano.

Image copyright Reuters

Among the other dead were five people found inside a factory burned by rioters in Santiago's suburbs over the weekend, and three people caught in a fire at one of the city's supermarkets.

The circumstances of the other deaths have not been revealed.

What is the background?

The unrest has exposed divisions in the nation, one of the region's wealthiest but also one of its most unequal, and intensified calls for economic reforms.

Income inequality How Chile ranks worst among OECD nations in the gap between the richest and the rest

It follows discontent in some of the country's universities and schools over lack of resources and underfunding.

Mr Piñera suspended the rise in the Santiago metro fare on Saturday, saying he had listened "with humility" to "the voice of my compatriots".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Protesters and security forces clash in Santiago

Are you in Santiago? Have you been affected by what's happened? If it's safe to do so, you can get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: