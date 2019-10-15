A seven-storey residential building has collapsed in the city of Fortaleza in north-eastern Brazil.

Firefighters said that one person was killed when the apartment block collapsed.

Three people, one of them a 60-year-old woman, have been rescued but at least 10 more are feared trapped.

Video footage posted by neighbours shows a pile of rubble where the seven-storey building stood and rescue workers searching for survivors.

Firefighters said they had received mobile phone calls from some of those buried beneath the rubble and that they were being led to their location with the help of descriptions of where they were when the collapse happened.

Local journalist Donizete Arruda posted a video of the scene of the collapse on Twitter.

The building in Dionísio Torres, an upscale neighbourhood of Fortaleza, is about 40 years old, a former resident told local news site G1.

The roads around the area have been cordoned off to allow rescue workers better access.

Newspaper Diário do Nordeste tweeted footage of the moments just after the collapse showing dust rising from the rubble.