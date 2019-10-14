Fourteen police dead in Mexico gun attack

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Drugs-related violence has taken a heavy toll in Mexico over the years

Fourteen police officers have been killed and several injured following a shooting in western Mexico.

The police were carrying out a court order in Aguililla, Michoacán, when their convoy was attacked.

Authorities said all resources would be put into finding those responsible.

The region is a hotspot for violence linked to drug cartels. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been trying to tackle drug crime since he took office in December.

But while last year saw a record number of murders with over 29,000 recorded, this year could be set to surpass that figure.

The supposed leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generacion Cartel (CJNG) was killed by Michoacán police less than a week ago.

In Michoacán in August, nine people were found hanging from a bridge with seven other corpses found on the road.