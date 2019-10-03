Mexican singer José José's children reach truce

Image copyright AFP Image caption José José had many fans worldwide but his family has been divided

The feuding children of Mexican singer José José, who died on Saturday aged 71 in the US, have set aside their differences after mediation by the Mexican consulate in Miami.

The singer's "missing" body has also been located at a Miami funeral home.

Two of his children had earlier accused their half sibling of hiding the body of their father.

They said that there would be two memorial services for the popular singer, one in Miami and one in Mexico.

'United as a family'

"We're united as a family to give our father, our prince, the tribute and burial he deserves, with all our love," his son José Joél Sosa Noreña said, without revealing where his body would be laid to rest.

Mr Sosa Noreña and his sister Marysol, José José's children by his second wife, have been at loggerheads with the singer's daughter from his third marriage, Sarita Sosa.

They accused Sarita, 25, of hiding her father's body and on Sunday filed a report with police in Florida.

They alleged that Sarita was planning to sell the media rights to her father's funeral and was keeping the body hidden until she had clenched the deal.

Last year, they also accused their half-sister of kidnapping their father when she and her mother took him to the US for cancer treatment.

Diplomatic intervention

On Sunday, the two older siblings appealed to Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to intervene to settle the family dispute.

On Tuesday night, the Mexican consulate in Miami brought the warring family together and later announced in a statement that an agreement had been reached.

"Jose Jose's family agreed to first pay tribute to him in Miami, and then again in Mexico City," the statement read. The events in Mexico are expected to be held at the Palace of Fine Arts and the National Auditorium.

José José, known as the Prince of Song, sold more than 100 million albums. His death has been widely mourned in his native Mexico but also in other Latin American countries and the US.

Sarita, who lived with José José and her mother Sara, has all the rights to her father's songs.