Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Known as the Prince of Song, José José sold more than 100 million albums in his career

As millions of fans continue to mourn the death of celebrated Mexican singer José José, his eldest children say they do not know where his body is.

They say they have visited the funeral home in Miami where they expected his body to be but did not see it or find a death certificate.

They accuse their half-sister, Sarita, and her mother of hiding the body.

The singer, known as the Prince of Song, died on Saturday. He had sold more than 100 million albums.

José Joél and Marysol Sosa Noreña - his children by one of his three wives - say when they arrived on Sunday at the funeral home where they thought his wake would be held, they were told their father's body was not there, AFP news agency reports.

"At this point in time, we don't know where his remains are, we have the right to see the body. We want to know if José José, our father, has died," José Joél is quoted as saying by Reuters news agency.

José Joél posted a message for his sister Sara on Twitter (in Spanish), asking her to get in touch and to let him and his sister know where their father's body was.

They went to the police station in Cutler Bay, Florida, to file a report on his missing remains, AFP reports.

"If I don't see my dad's body, I can't believe anything. Nothing," Marysol Sosa Noreña told journalists outside the station.

They have also called on Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to intervene.

A spokesman for Sarita and her mother now say bluntly that the singer's body has not been put at the disposition of his two older children.

Sarita, who has the rights to her father's songs, has said a burial is being planned and there will be memorials in Mexico and the US.

Last year, the singer's two eldest children had accused their half-sister of kidnapping their father when she and her mother took him to the US for cancer treatment.

The crooner, whose real name was José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, died at a hospital outside Miami following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

