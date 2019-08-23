Image copyright Reuters Image caption Inpe said it had detected more than 72,000 fires so far this year

Swathes of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil are burning at a record rate.

On Monday, the sky in São Paulo blackened due to smoke drifting from the fires 2,700 km (1,700 miles) away. Politicians and environmental activists are taking a stand against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, blaming the fires on his policies.

But it's a complex story, and online discussion of it has been riddled with misinformation, misleading photos and errors. To fill in the gaps and bust some common myths, we asked you to send us your questions on the Amazon fires.

We chose a sample of the many questions we received and where we didn't know the answer, we enrolled the experts.

1) Why are there fires? Is it Bolsonaro's men doing it to clear rainforest for mining/farming etc? - Alex

Brazilian journalist Silio Boccanera argues that some fires at this time of year - the dry season in Brazil - are to be expected. But many of the fires burning through the Amazon are believed to have been started deliberately.

President Bolsonaro has not condemned deforestation and supports clearing the Amazon for agriculture and mining.

"So it's a combination of natural phenomena with locals feeling comfortable enough to do it because the government has not made any effort to prevent it," Mr Boccanera says.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Smoke rising through the rainforest

He thinks that smaller groups of people are more responsible for starting the fires than big corporations selling beef and soy, which could run the risk of being boycotted.

Although the big corporations are not innocent, they are better informed, he says.

But smaller groups - who benefit from destroying areas of the forest for farming - have gone ahead because they have not been stopped by authorities, Mr Boccanera explains.

Although deliberate fire-starting has always been a problem, it has never been seen to this extent. Mr Boccanera says perpetrators now know that if they are caught, they won't be punished.

2) The number of fires seems like a bad metric, because the size of fires varies. Is there year-on-year data on the total area affected? - Peter

This is a fair point - Brazil's satellite agency found there's been an 84% increase in the number of fires compared with the same period in 2018. It detected more than 74,000 fires in Brazil between January and August - the highest number since records began in 2013. Most of those were in the Amazon.

But does this mean more land is being burned? After all, we could be looking at 74,000 tiny fires.

The truth is we don't know yet, but the evidence points towards more land being consumed.

We don't have the full picture at the moment, partly because many fires are still burning. We asked Copernicus, the European Union's earth observation programme, and they said the best way to assess how destructive these fires are is to look at how much carbon dioxide is being released.

So far this year, the equivalent of 228 megatonnes has been released, according to the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service. This is the highest level since 2010.

At some point in the future, there should be more detailed satellite information about how much land had been burned, but that information isn't available yet.

3) What's being done to stop the fires? - Paul

President Bolsonaro is coming under growing political pressure to end the burning of the Amazon - France's President Emmanuel Macron has even threatened to scrap a huge trade deal between the European Union and South America as a result.

But warnings by themselves don't put out fires. There do seem to be some signs, however, that Brazil's government is taking action on that front.

Mr Bolsonaro says he is calling in the armed forces, who have more resources to tackle the fires, including the use of helicopters and aeroplanes to drop water.

However, Brazilian journalist Silio Boccanera says that he considers this "just talk".

Mr Boccanera says he believes the attitude at the top of government needs to change. Before, people believed deforestation needed to be prevented. But now "people are burning without fear", he says.

4) The coverage on this subject has only come to light recently because of the #PrayforAmazonas and #PrayforAmazonia hashtag. Why have you not reported it? - Jake

We and other news outlets have published several reports in recent weeks about the extent of deforestation in the Amazon - here's one report we wrote on 2 July, another from 20 July and another from 2 August.

But the extent of the fires has only recently become clear. It was not even being reported very widely in Brazil.

The first real sign vast burning was taking place came when a daytime blackout, caused by smoke from the Amazon, hit Sao Paulo on Monday.

We first published an article on Tuesday afternoon, just a few hours after our colleagues at BBC Brasil, and we've kept updating it ever since.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Demonstrations took place in Barcelona against the fires

At 23:29 on Tuesday, we published an article about the new satellite data that was released that day, which for the first time highlighted how serious the extent of the fires was. This article immediately became the lead story on the BBC News website internationally.

The #PrayforAmazonas hashtag was first used about two hours later. This, and others such as #prayforrondonia have become trending topics around the world.

5) Is this a natural, healthy way the forest self-clears for new growth? - Lucy

As Lucy suggests, there is a case to be made that forests benefit from fires - they can help clear the forest and allow trees space to grow stronger.

But this is not the situation right now in the Amazon, says Professor Yadvinder Malhi, professor of ecosystem science at the University of Oxford. "These are fires that we are concerned about," he says.

He believes the driving force behind the fire is human rather than natural.

While statistics show that 2016 also saw a significant number of fires in the Amazon, this was considered a "drought year"- when there is naturally less rain so the forest is drier and therefore more fire-prone.

But 2019 has not been a drought year. Professor Malhi says there is such a large number of fires because people have lit them.

6) How quickly does the Amazon rainforest regenerate after a fire? - Emily

"The forest takes around 20-40 years if it's allowed to regenerate," says Prof Malhi.

But any fires that are currently burning will dry out the ground, leaving the forest vulnerable to drought and encouraging ripe conditions for burning.

Prof Malhi is worried that in many cases the forest will not be given the chance to grow back as people are not taking care of it.

"Once you've had multiple fires there's the chance of permanent damage," he says.

7) If this current trend were to continue at its present rate, how long would the Amazon rain forest area survive? - Christopher

"We are at an early stage where we can still do lots to save the forest," says Prof Malhi. About 80% of the Amazon is still intact.

But he says that climate change and deforestation are a dangerous combination. A reduction in rainfall would create dry conditions for fires to spread.

If 30-40% of the Amazon was cleared, then there would be a danger of changing the forest's entire climate, he says.

In the years before 2005, Brazil had an extremely high rate of deforestation.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Photos from 2003 showing aggressive deforestation in Brazil

"If Brazil were to return to that, it would take around 50-60 years to deforest 40% of the Amazon," Prof Malhi says. "But in eastern and southern Amazonia it would take only 20-30 years to reach that threshold."

8) What percentage of oxygen does the Amazon supply? - Tom

Our colleagues from BBC Reality Check spent most of the day on Friday getting to the bottom of this.

Many claim on social media that the Amazon produces about 20% of the world's oxygen. It's widely quoted - by campaign groups and well-known figures like Emmanuel Macron and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

But academics say this is a very common misconception, and that the figure is less than 10%.

Oxygen is released by plants during the process of photosynthesis, where sunlight and carbon dioxide are converted into energy in the form of carbohydrates.

A large proportion of the world's oxygen is produced by ocean plants, explains Professor Malhi. He says of the oxygen produced by land-based plants, about 16% comes from the Amazon.

But this isn't the whole story. In the long run, the Amazon absorbs about the same amount of oxygen as it produces.

Professor Jon Lloyd from Imperial College London says although the Amazon produces a lot of oxygen during the day through photosynthesis, it absorbs about half of it back through the process of respiration to grow. Further oxygen is used up by the forest's soil, animals and microbes.

9) Will the smoke from these fires have an effect on global weather in future months? - David

Prof Malhi says the immediate effect of the fires will be on the climate of South America. Reduced rain fall is likely, leading to a more intensive dry season.

"The carbon emission could contribute to global warming," he adds, but the longer term global impact is "more difficult to pin down".

10) How are these fires affecting the indigenous people? - Samantha

Just this week, 68 fires were registered in indigenous territories and conservation areas, the majority in the Amazon, according to Jonathan Mozower from Survival International, which campaigns for indigenous rights.

"It's hard to overstate the importance of these forests for indigenous peoples," he says. "They depend on them for food, medicines, clothing and a sense of identity and belonging.

But the incentives to steal these resources are high and "sadly it's not a question of one or two rogue actors," Mr Mazower says. He says this could be the "worst moment for the indigenous people of the Amazon" since the military dictatorship, which ended in the 1980s.