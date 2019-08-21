Image copyright AFP Image caption The Venezuelan leader has confirmed that he is in talks with the Trump administration

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro has confirmed his government is in discussion with senior figures in the Trump administration.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Maduro said talks had been going on for months.

The announcement comes weeks after the US imposed sweeping sanctions aimed at increasing pressure on President Maduro to step down.

The US is one of more than 50 nations which do not recognise him as Venezuela's legitimate leader.

Speaking on television, Mr Maduro said: "Just as I have sought dialogue in Venezuela, I have sought a way in which President Trump really listens to Venezuela."

President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that his administration was "talking to various representatives of Venezuela".

"I don't want to say who, but we are talking at a very high level," the US president said.

What is the situation in Venezuela?

The country has been caught up in a struggle for power between President Maduro and the leader of Venezuela's National Assembly, Juan Guaidó.

Mr Guaidó declared himself interim president in January, claiming that the elections which brought Maduro to power for a second term were fraudulent.

While Mr Guaidó has gained the backing of over 50 countries he has so far failed to remove Mr Maduro from power.

Talks between the two sides hosted by Barbados and mediated by Norway recently stalled after President Maduro denounced the opposition for backing the sweeping sanctions imposed by the US.

The country is suffering one of the worst economic crises in history with a quarter of its 30 million population in need of aid, according to the United Nations.

More than four million Venezuelans have left the country over the past years.