Football player José Luis Brown, who scored Argentina's opening goal in their win against West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final, has died at 62.

The defender, known by his nickname "Tata", dislocated his shoulder in the match but refused to be substituted.

That was the only international goal of his career. Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, won the match 3-2 to secure their second World Cup title.

Brown had been battling Alzheimer's disease, media reports said.

Brown played 36 times for Argentina's football team and spent most of his career at Estudiantes, making close to 300 league appearances for the club - based in La Plata near Buenos Aires.

On Twitter, Estudiantes said it was a "day of maximum sadness".

Un día de máxima tristeza para la Familia Albirroja, nos deja nuestro gladiador José Luis Brown. Su memoria y su amor por el club perdurará eternamente.



¡Hasta siempre Tata! Capitán, Campeón del mundo y ferviente defensor de la filosofía Pincharrata 🇦🇹

Brown also played for Boca Juniors, Deportivo Español y Racing Club in Argentina, Atlético Nacional in Colombia, Real Murcia in Spain and Brest in France.