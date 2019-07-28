Tour de France: Thousands in Colombia anticipate Bernal win
Thousands of people have gathered across Colombia to celebrate Egan Bernal's certain victory in the Tour de France.
Bernal, 22, will be the first Colombian to win the race and the youngest to be crowned in 110 years.
In his hometown of Zipaquira, hundreds came to the "Plaza of Hope" to watch the final stage of the Tour in Paris, beamed across a giant screen.
A graffiti mural of the champion was unveiled in the town over a week ago.
Sunday's stage in Paris is largely ceremonial and the young Colombian will take his first place on the podium barring a major mishap.
Mr Bernal's journey from a humble upbringing has become a symbol in Colombia, a country that has produced many famed cyclists.
This year alone, three of them - Rigoberto Uran, Nairo Quintana, and Bernal - finished within the top 10.
Images on social media show crowds celebrating in Colombia on Saturday as Bernal crossed the finish line on the penultimate stage in the Alps with his Ineos team mate, Geraint Thomas, who will come second overall.
Bernal's victory has resonated especially with Colombians from modest backgrounds, many of whom are from the same deprived, largely indigenous areas of Colombia's Andes mountains.