Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tales Soares was taken to a hospital but could not be revived

A 26-year-old male model has died after collapsing on the catwalk at São Paulo Fashion Week.

Tales Soares was taking part in a show for the brand Ocksa when he fell. He was taken to a hospital but could not be revived.

The audience initially thought it was part of the show. Models looked on in horror as firefighters rushed to his aid and carried him from the stage.

Organisers confirmed his death on Twitter but did not give any details.

"We're sorry for his loss and send our deepest condolences to Tales' family," the statement said, adding they were providing "all necessary assistance at this sad time".

Footage circulating on social media shows Soares walking to the end of the catwalk and turning back before staggering and falling.

Hours earlier, he had posted pictures on his Instagram account about the fashion event.