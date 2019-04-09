Image copyright Reuters

At least nine people have been killed by flash floods in Rio de Janeiro.

The mayor has declared a crisis after the Brazilian city was battered by heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday.

More than 31cm of rain (13 inches) fell in some parts of the city within 24 hours, the mayor's office said.

Image copyright AFP

Roads were closed by flooding and fallen trees. In this image (above) a bus is seen on the roadside after being hit by an uprooted tree.

Large parts of the city have been affected including Copacabana (above).

Image copyright Reuters

Residents have been warned to go outside only if they absolutely need to.

Image copyright Getty Images

Mayor Marcelo Crivella said that the rains were "abnormal". He added that the worst affected areas were the southern and western zones of the city.

Image copyright EPA

Firefighters were pictured inspecting cars in a flooded tunnel (above) and in one case retrieving a car's licence plate (below).

Image copyright Getty Images

People have been told to avoid walking in flooded streets as the water may be contaminated.

Image copyright AFP

Over 5,000 people are working to minimise problems caused by the weather, the mayor said. In this image (below), firefighters and volunteers take part in a rescue operation following a mudslide.

Image copyright AFP

In November, 10 people, including at least one child, were killed in a landslide caused by flash flooding in Rio de Janeiro state.

All photos copyright.