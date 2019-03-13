Latin America & Caribbean

Brazil school shooting leaves several dead

  • 13 March 2019
Several students have been killed in a shooting at a school in São Paulo state, media say.

Initial media reports suggested at least five students and one adult were killed.

The reports said there were two gunmen at the Professor Raul Brasil state school in Suzano and that both are dead, but this has not been confirmed.

São Paulo state governor-elect João Doria tweeted the victims had been "cruelly murdered".