Juan Guaidó was greeted by thousands of supporters on his return on Monday

Venezuela's embattled President Nicolás Maduro has vowed to defeat a "crazed minority" that is trying to remove him from power.

"We're going to stop them in their tracks," he said in his first comments since self-declared interim leader Juan Guaidó returned to the country.

Mr Maduro called for an "anti-imperialist march" on Saturday to coincide with opposition protests.

Mr Guaidó has told public workers to defy orders and join a partial strike.

"While a crazed minority continues with their hatred, with their bitterness, it's their problem. We won't pay attention to them, compatriots. We're going to stop them in their tracks, their work, the national union," Mr Maduro said.

Attending an event marking the anniversary of the death of his predecessor, Hugo Chávez, he added: "Let the crazy minority continue with their bitterness, we will defeat them. For [Hugo] Chávez we will do it, for the great history of the country we will do it."