In pictures: A Chilean paraglider and his hawk in flight
- 2 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Chilean paraglider has been photographed flying in tandem with his hawk outside the capital city, Santiago.
The ten-month old Hook learnt to fly alongside Ariel Marinkovic, and the pair were captured on film training in the hills around the Latin American city.
.