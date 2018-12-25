Image copyright Argentine police Image caption The rescued woman (second left) and her son (second right) are escorted by police officers

An Argentine woman seized in the 1980s by people traffickers has been reunited with her family in a joint operation by Argentine and Bolivian police.

The whereabouts of the woman, who is now 45, had been unknown until earlier this year when police received a tip-off she was in Bermejo, south Bolivia.

The police then located the house in which she was being held and freed her and her nine-year-old son.

The names of the rescued mother and son have not been revealed.

In a statement released on 25 December, Argentine police said that the woman had at last been able to go back to her family home in Mar del Plata.

She and her son were freed earlier this month.

The statement provided no further details about who was responsible for their abduction about 32 years ago.