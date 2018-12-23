An Argentine radio host accused of misogynist diatribes has been ordered to host a feminist guest every week for five months as part of a deal with prosecutors, reports say.

Angel Etchecopar must not interrupt his guests for 10 minutes, nor can he criticise them after they finish.

It comes after prosecutors accused him of gender discrimination.

He had used his programme on Radio 10 to attack feminists as "feminazis" and "disgusting people", Le Monde reported.

Prosecutor Federico Vilalba Diaz told La Nación newspaper that Etchecopar had been charged with "disrespectful, insulting, denigrating and discriminatory" outbursts against women.

"But Etchecopar came to the inquiry with a repentant attitude and showed himself to be very different from the personality I had seen in the media," Mr Diaz said.

Etchecopar - nicknamed "Baby" - convinced the authorities of his desire to change his ways and a female judge agreed to drop the case against him in favour of a probation-based solution, La Nación said.

Under the terms of the agreement, prosecutors will provide a list of gender specialists and Argentina's special gender violence prosecutor Veronica Guagnino will come up with the topics for discussion.

Etchecopar also has to avoid making further discriminatory remarks for a year and has made a small donation to a Catholic charity. If he breaks the terms the case against him will be resurrected.

Earlier this month Argentina's parliament approved a new law requiring all officials to undertake gender equality training.

The law was named after Micaela Garcia, a 21-year-old woman who was kidnapped, raped and murdered in 2017 in a case that shocked the country and prompted demonstrations.

Ms Garcia had been a supporter of Argentina's "ni una menos" (not one less) movement that seeks to protect women from male violence, BBC Mundo reported (in Spanish).

In August, however, the Argentine parliament rejected a bill which would have legalised abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. It followed a heated debate lasting more than 16 hours.