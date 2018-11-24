The mayor of the Mexican border city of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis as it struggles to cope with an influx of migrants, all hoping to cross into the US.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Lila and her baby daughter Sofia, originally from Honduras, are among some 4,600 migrants who have reached the city in a caravan, or convoy, for protection in recent weeks.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Yeni, 20, from Guatemala, arrived in the city with her one-year-old daughter Marta.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jeyri, a seven-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, waves a US flag as she rests with her family. The migrants hope to claim asylum in America.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption These migrants in Tijuana were sleeping under a road bridge on Friday.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The migrants face a long wait to be processed by US immigration officials.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Meanwhile, they camp out close to the frontier.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The lucky ones have tents to shelter from the sun.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Food is on hand at the shelter provided by the Mexican authorities.

Image copyright AFP Image caption But costs are mounting and the mayor, Juan Manuel Gastelum, has urged international agencies to help.

