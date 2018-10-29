In pictures: Tears and celebration on Brazil's streets

Photographers have captured scenes of jubilation - and misery - on the streets of Brazil following the South American country's presidential election.

  • Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), react after Bolsonaro wins the presidential race, in Brasilia, Brazil October 28, 2018 Reuters

    Supporters of far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro were in a celebratory mood after he won the second round of Brazil's presidential election.

  • Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), react after Bolsonaro wins the presidential race, in Sao Paulo, Brazil O Reuters

    He has promised to eradicate corruption and to drive down Brazil's high crime levels.

  • Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), react after Bolsonaro wins the presidential race, in Sao Paulo, Brazil Reuters

    Mr Bolsonaro will take over from conservative Michel Temer, who has led the country for two years.

  • Supporters of Jair Boisonaro hold a coffin representing the death of the Workers' Party Reuters

    Mr Bolsonaro defeated Fernando Haddad of the left-wing Workers' Party, which ruled from 2003 to 2016. His supporters were pictured celebrating the party's apparent demise.

  • Police officers patrol the streets during a gathering of supporters of the left-wing presidential candidate for the Workers Party (PT), Fernando Haddad, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after the far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil"s presidential election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 28, 2018 AFP

    But there are fears about what his election may mean for the country.

  • A supporter of far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate for the Social Liberal Party (PSL), Jair Bolsonaro, wears a mask of US President Donald Trump AFP

    It has led to comparisons with the US President Donald Trump - one which this supporter of Mr Bolsonaro has apparently embraced.

  • Supporters of the left-wing presidential candidate for the Workers Party (PT), Fernando Haddad, react in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after the far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil"s presidential election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil AFP

    Supporters of the Workers' Party worry about Mr Bolsonaro's divisive rhetoric.

  • Supporters of Fernando Haddad, presidential candidate of Brazil's leftist Workers Party (PT), embrace each other after Jair Bolsonaro was announced as winner Reuters

    Mr Haddad has promised his supporters - many of whom were pictured crying - he willl "defend the freedoms of those 45 million people" who voted for him.

