In pictures: Tears and celebration on Brazil's streets
Photographers have captured scenes of jubilation - and misery - on the streets of Brazil following the South American country's presidential election.
Supporters of far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro were in a celebratory mood after he won the second round of Brazil's presidential election.
He has promised to eradicate corruption and to drive down Brazil's high crime levels.
Mr Bolsonaro will take over from conservative Michel Temer, who has led the country for two years.
Mr Bolsonaro defeated Fernando Haddad of the left-wing Workers' Party, which ruled from 2003 to 2016. His supporters were pictured celebrating the party's apparent demise.
But there are fears about what his election may mean for the country.
It has led to comparisons with the US President Donald Trump - one which this supporter of Mr Bolsonaro has apparently embraced.
Supporters of the Workers' Party worry about Mr Bolsonaro's divisive rhetoric.
Mr Haddad has promised his supporters - many of whom were pictured crying - he willl "defend the freedoms of those 45 million people" who voted for him.