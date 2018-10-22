Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A satellite image shows Hurricane Willa off Mexico's Pacific coast

Mexico has issued an alert for parts of its Pacific seaboard as it prepares for the "life-threatening" category five storm Hurricane Willa.

Willa is expected to make landfall on Mexico's south-western coast on Tuesday and is "potentially catastrophic", the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) warned.

It threatens to bring torrential rains and major flooding, the NHC added.

Earlier this month areas of the US were devastated by Hurricane Michael, which left at least 27 people dead.

Willa is expected to deliver rainfall of up to 46cm (18in) along parts of south-west Mexico, the NHC said on Monday, as it reported that the storm was carrying winds of 256km/h (160mph).

"This rainfall will cause life-threatening flash flooding and landslides," it added.

The NHC said "a dangerous storm surge" was also likely to affect coastal areas by Tuesday evening, adding that rain and strong winds would be accompanied by "large destructive waves".

A hurricane warning is in effect for areas including San Blas, on the Pacific coast, and the beach resort of Mazatlan.

The warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.

Hurricane Michael, which made landfall on 10 October, was the most powerful ever to hit north-west Florida, also bringing winds of 250km/h.

Residents of Mexico Beach, one of the worst areas affected, described the aftermath as a "war zone".