Latin America & Caribbean

In pictures: Haiti earthquake aftermath in Port-de-Paix

  • 8 October 2018
Haitians recover from an earthquake in 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The injured sleep in a tent near Port-de-Paix, Haiti

At least 12 people died and almost 200 were injured after a powerful magnitude 5.9 quake struck Haiti on Saturday.

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the quake that struck late on Saturday was about 19km (12 miles) north-west of the city of Port-de-Paix.

These images show how Haitians are trying to cope after the disaster.

Haitians recover from an earthquake in 2018 Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption An aftershock on Sunday caused people to run into the streets in panic
Haitians recover from an earthquake in 2018 Image copyright AFP/Getty
Haitians recover from an earthquake in 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Authorities fear the death toll could rise
Haitians recover from an earthquake in 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Haitian recover from an earthquake in 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Hospital workers relax after treating the injured
Haitian recover from an earthquake in 2018 Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption Several buildings are reported to have been destroyed in the quake, with many more damaged
Haitians recover from an earthquake in 2018 Image copyright AFP/Getty
Haiti after 2010 earthquake Image copyright AFP
Image caption The country is still recovering from a devastating magnitude 7.0 earthquake in 2010
Haiti after 2010 earthquake Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption More than 200,000 people died in the 2010 disaster, which destroyed large parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince
