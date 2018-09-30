Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ele Nao, or "not him", has been used as a rallying cry against Bolsonaro on social media

Tens of thousands of women have taken to the streets of Brazil to protest against the far-right presidential election front-runner Jair Bolsonaro.

The words Ele Nao (not him) were seen on stickers and banners and were shouted by the crowds.

Mr Bolsonaro was stabbed at a rally earlier this month and is currently leading in the polls ahead of the first round of elections on 7 October.

But a run-off vote is likely to be much closer.

A former army captain, Jair Bolsonaro is a hugely controversial figure and has sparked outrage with homophobic and misogynist comments.

He once told a congresswoman she was not worth raping and has equated homosexuality with paedophilia.

Some have compared the 63-year-old to Donald Trump. He enjoys the backing of millions of evangelical Christians who praise his anti-abortion stance

The movement against Mr Bolsonaro began with a Facebook group calling for demonstrations that now has almost four million members.

Protests have taken place in cities across Brazil and abroad.

"The things he says are so grotesque and absurd, I don't believe he deserves to have a voice or deserves to have a role so important as the president of Brazil," one protester in Rio de Janeiro said.

He was released from hospital on Saturday after his stabbing and is unlikely to be able to resume campaigning before the first stage of the vote.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A huge banner was held up in Sao Paulo, reading "not him"

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rallies were held across Brazil