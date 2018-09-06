Image copyright AFP Image caption Jair Bolsonaro is said to be receiving treatment in hospital

A far-right politician in Brazil has been stabbed in the abdomen while campaigning on the street, police say.

Jair Bolsonaro, a presidential candidate, was attacked in the south-eastern state of Minas Gerais.

The wound is "only superficial" and he is doing fine, his son Flavio says.

The controversial politician, who has outraged many in Brazil with racist and homophobic comments, has performed strongly in recent polls for next month's presidential elections.