Brazil politician Jair Bolsonaro stabbed in street
- 6 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A far-right politician in Brazil has been stabbed in the abdomen while campaigning on the street, police say.
Jair Bolsonaro, a presidential candidate, was attacked in the south-eastern state of Minas Gerais.
The wound is "only superficial" and he is doing fine, his son Flavio says.
The controversial politician, who has outraged many in Brazil with racist and homophobic comments, has performed strongly in recent polls for next month's presidential elections.