In pictures: Rio museum destroyed in huge blaze

  • 3 September 2018

Brazil's national museum, a 200-year-old building that contained 20 million items in its collection, went up in flames on Sunday night.

A fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil on 2 September 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The fire started on Sunday evening, after the building - a 19th-Century former royal palace - had closed for the day.
A fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on 2 September 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The fire lit up the night sky, and sent plumes of smoke over the city of Rio de Janeiro.
A fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil on 2 September 2018 in Rio de Janeiro Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption One of the largest anthropology and natural history collections in the Americas was almost totally destroyed in the blaze.
Firefighters work as a massive fire engulfs the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro on 2 September 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The museum housed thousands of items related to the history of Brazil, as well as artefacts from Egypt, Greco-Roman art and some of the first fossils found in Brazil.
A fire blazes at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on 2 September 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption No injuries have been reported.
An aerial photo of the gutted museum Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Aerial photos the next morning revealed the scale of the damage to the historic building.
A firefighter sprays water at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on 3 September 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption It is not known what caused the blaze, but officials have blamed lack of funding for the devastation.
Women react a day after a massive fire ripped through the museum on 3 September 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The destruction of the museum has been described as a "cultural tragedy".
Demonstrators face the municipal guard in Rio de Janeiro Image copyright EPA
Image caption Demonstrators later gathered in front of the museum to voice their anger at the authorities.

