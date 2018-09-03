In pictures: Brazil national museum in flames

  • 3 September 2018

Brazil's national museum, a 200-year-old building that once served as residence for the Portuguese royal family and contains 20 million items in its collection, has gone up in flames.

  • A general view of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, one of the oldest in Brazil, as it is consumed by flames due to a major fire, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 2 September 2018. EPA

    The blaze broke out late on Sunday evening, and firefighters have been unable to bring it under control.

  • A fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 2 September 2018. Reuters

    The fire lit up the night sky, and sent plumes of smoke over the city of Rio de Janeiro.

  • A firefighter walks in front of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, one of the oldest in Brazil, as it is consumed by flames due to a major fire, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 2 September 2018. EPA

    No injuries have been reported, but valuable national treasures were contained inside, and there are fears that many may be lost.

  • A firefighter rescues items during a fire at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 2 September 2018. Reuters

    Firefighters have been desperately trying to retrieve items of cultural and historical significance from inside the burning building.

  • A worker rescues items during a fire at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 2 September 2018 Reuters

    Among them were 20,000 items related to the history of Brazil and other countries, with many collections coming from members of Brazil's royal family.

  • People rescue items during a fire at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 2 September 2018. Reuters

    The museum also housed artefacts from Egypt, Greco-Roman art and some of the first fossils found in Brazil. It includes important dinosaur bones and a 12,000-year-old human skeleton of a woman - the oldest ever found in the Americas.

  • A policeman clears the area during a fire at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 2 September2018. Reuters

    "This is a cultural tragedy," the director of the National Museum told Brazil's Globo TV.

  • A fire blazes at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 2 September 2018 Reuters

    "Two hundred years of work and research and knowledge are lost," Brazilian President Michel Temer said. It is not yet known how the fire began.

