In pictures: Brazil national museum in flames
Brazil's national museum, a 200-year-old building that once served as residence for the Portuguese royal family and contains 20 million items in its collection, has gone up in flames.
-
EPA
The blaze broke out late on Sunday evening, and firefighters have been unable to bring it under control.
-
Reuters
The fire lit up the night sky, and sent plumes of smoke over the city of Rio de Janeiro.
-
EPA
No injuries have been reported, but valuable national treasures were contained inside, and there are fears that many may be lost.
-
Reuters
Firefighters have been desperately trying to retrieve items of cultural and historical significance from inside the burning building.
-
Reuters
Among them were 20,000 items related to the history of Brazil and other countries, with many collections coming from members of Brazil's royal family.
-
Reuters
The museum also housed artefacts from Egypt, Greco-Roman art and some of the first fossils found in Brazil. It includes important dinosaur bones and a 12,000-year-old human skeleton of a woman - the oldest ever found in the Americas.
-
Reuters
"This is a cultural tragedy," the director of the National Museum told Brazil's Globo TV.
-
Reuters
"Two hundred years of work and research and knowledge are lost," Brazilian President Michel Temer said. It is not yet known how the fire began.