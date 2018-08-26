Image copyright Reuters Image caption Costa Ricans demanded justice for the people killed in anti-government protests in Nicaragua

Hundreds of people in Costa Rica have taken part in a march in San Jose in solidarity with Nicaraguan migrants who have arrived there.

Thousands of Nicaraguans have fled their country to escape the political crisis there.

The march was called after an anti-migrant demonstration a week ago ended in clashes and many arrests.

That demonstration was condemned by the government, the private sector and several human rights organisations.

Many of those taking part in Saturday's march carried banners condemning Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega.

They demanded justice for hundreds of people killed in four months of anti-government protests there.

Protesters blame the security forces and paramilitary groups loyal to the Nicaraguan government for the violence while the authorities have labelled the protesters as "terrorists".

President Ortega has rejected calls to step down to defuse the clashes.

The United Nation's refugee agency (UNHCR) said recently that an average of 200 Nicaraguans a day were applying for asylum in neighbouring Costa Rica.

More than 20,000 Nicaraguans have so far requested refugee status in Costa Rica.