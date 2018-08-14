Image copyright Quito firefighters Image caption The bus overturned after clashing with an SUV

At least 24 people have been killed in a bus accident east of the Ecuadorean capital, Quito.

The bus collided with an SUV carrying five people, three of whom died.

Most of the 38 people listed on the bus's passenger list are Colombians and Venezuelans, officials said.

The accident comes just two days after 12 fans of Barcelona SC football club were killed when the bus they were travelling in overturned on their way back from an away game.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The football fans who died in Sunday's crash were mourned at a ceremony in the stadium

Tuesday's accident happened between the towns of Pifo and Papallacta on a bend called locally "devil's curve" at just before 03:00 local time (08:00 GMT).

Firefighters said the bus belonged to the Colombian company Cotrans and had originated in the Colombian city of Neiva.

Its Colombian driver is reportedly among those killed. Ecuadorean officials have contacted the relevant embassies for help identifying the dead.

Fourteen people are being treated in nearby hospitals.

Traffic accidents are common in Ecuador. An average of seven people are killed on its roads every day, according to road safety group Justicia Vial.

Official figures suggest 96% of accidents in Ecuador are caused by human error.