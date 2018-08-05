Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage showed dozens of soldiers running away before the transmission was cut off

Venezuelan officials say explosive drones went off as President Nicolás Maduro was giving a live televised speech in Caracas, but he is unharmed.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said this was an attempt on Mr Maduro's life, and seven soldiers were injured.

Mr Maduro was seen speaking at an outdoor military event when he and other officials suddenly looked upwards - startled. The audio then went.

Dozens of soldiers were seen running away before the broadcast was cut off.

Loud bangs could also be heard in the footage.

Image copyright EPA Image caption President Maduro (2nd left) was speaking during an outdoor military event in Caracas

What did Venezuelan officials say?

Mr Rodriguez said the attack happened when Mr Maduro was speaking at the event to mark the 81st anniversary of the Venezuelan army.

Two drones loaded with explosives went off near the president's stand, he added.

The minister accused the country's right-wing opposition of carrying out the attack.

"After losing the vote, they failed again," Mr Rodriguez said.

He was referring to May's presidential elections, where Mr Maduro was re-elected for another six-year term.

Mr Rodriguez also said that the injured soldiers were being treated in hospitals while the president was meeting his ministers and military commanders.

No group has said it was behind the alleged assassination attempt.