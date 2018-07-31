Image copyright Protección Civil Durango/Twitter Image caption The plane was destined for Mexico City, and had 97 passengers and four crew aboard

A plane has crashed in the capital of Mexico's Durango state, television images show, with the state governor confirming nobody was killed.

Governor José Aispuro tweeted that there were no deaths among the 97 passengers and four crew aboard, although there were injuries.

Aeroméxico flight AM2431 was flying from Guadalupe Victoria International Airport to Mexico City.

The crash happened 10km (six miles) from the airport just after take-off.

Governor Aispuro said witnesses told him there was a "bang", before the Embraer 190 fell to the ground without warning at around 16:00 local time (21:00 GMT).

On the scene reports say passengers were seen walking to a nearby road to seek help.

The governor said all health care bodies in the state were on alert to take care of the injured.

Emergency services are at the scene, with footage showing smoke billowing from the aircraft, an Embraer 190.