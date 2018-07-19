Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pity Álvarez has released several albums with Viejas Locas and Intoxicados

An Argentine rock star, Cristian "Pity" Álvarez, has been charged with murdering a man outside a flat in Buenos Aires last week.

According to the judge's report, the rocker shot the man four times after having a row with him.

The victim, Cristian Diaz, has been described as an acquaintance of "Pity" Álvarez.

The lead singer with bands Viejas Locas and Intoxicados said he shot him in self-defence.

"I killed him because it was either him or me. Any animal would do the same", "Pity" Álvarez told reporters.

After the fatal shooting, he fled and got rid of the gun, which was later found in a sewer.

Cristian Álvarez handed himself in to the police a few hours after the crime.

His lawyer said he had had drug problems, but judge Martín Yadarola said he believed the musician knew what he was doing when he committed the crime.

He ruled that he undergo a drug addiction programme, but ordered that he must remain under arrest.

"Pity" Álvarez left the band Viejas Locas in 2000 to found Intoxicados, but has since performed in both bands.

They have released several successful albums in Argentina.