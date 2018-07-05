Image copyright AFP Image caption More than 40 people died in the 2016 explosions

At least 12 people have been killed in a explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Mexico.

The casualties are said to include firefighters and rescuers who had arrived at the scene, in the town of Tultepec, to help initial victims.

The town, about 32km (20 miles) from Mexico City, is known as the country's pyrotechnic capital.

A market in the town has twice been badly damaged by explosions. More than 40 people died in blasts there in 2016.

At the time there were calls for the market to be closed, but President Enrique Pena Nieto promised to rebuild it and help hundreds of local artisans who had lost their livelihoods.

In the latest incident, at least four workshops were destroyed, local media said.

However, a fire triggered by the blasts was said to be now under control.

Firework accidents are common in Mexico, not least in Tultepec: