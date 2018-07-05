Mexico fireworks: Tultepec warehouse blast kills 12
At least 12 people have been killed in a explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Mexico.
The casualties are said to include firefighters and rescuers who had arrived at the scene, in the town of Tultepec, to help initial victims.
The town, about 32km (20 miles) from Mexico City, is known as the country's pyrotechnic capital.
A market in the town has twice been badly damaged by explosions. More than 40 people died in blasts there in 2016.
At the time there were calls for the market to be closed, but President Enrique Pena Nieto promised to rebuild it and help hundreds of local artisans who had lost their livelihoods.
In the latest incident, at least four workshops were destroyed, local media said.
However, a fire triggered by the blasts was said to be now under control.
Firework accidents are common in Mexico, not least in Tultepec:
- The town's San Pablito market was badly damaged by explosions ahead of independence day in September 2005 and dozens of people of were injured
- Another incident at the market in December 2016 left 42 dead and 70 injured
- An explosion in the town on 6 June this year killed seven people.