Image copyright Reuters

The Fuego volcano, about 40km (25 miles) south-west of Guatemala's capital, erupted on 3 June, killing at least 75 people with 192 still missing.

Emergency services are working to find survivors after a searing cloud of debris hit El Rodeo and other towns on the volcano's slopes.

Work was disrupted on Tuesday when a new eruption sent hot gas and molten rock streaming down its south side.

Image copyright Reuters

It is Guatemala's deadliest volcanic eruption for more than a century.

Image copyright AFP

Many people have been displaced by the eruption.

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters

The funeral of Juan Fernando Galindo, a member of the National Coordinator for Disasters Reduction (Conred) was held on Tuesday. Locals and family members gathered in Alotenango to pay their tributes.

He was reported to have died attempting to rescue people during the eruption.

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters

Galindo's relatives received a medal during his wake.

Image copyright Reuters

More than 3,000 residents have been evacuated from the area and people have been advised to wear face masks.

Image copyright EPA

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright EPA

Image copyright Reuters

One baby girl - seen here in stills from a video - was rescued by a soldier.

Image copyright National Civil Police Guatemala/REUTERS

Firefighters have also been able to rescue animals in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla.

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright Reuters

Read more on the eruption here.