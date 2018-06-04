Image copyright Reuters

The Fuego volcano, about 40km (25 miles) south-west of Guatemala's capital, erupted on 3 June, killing at least 25 people..

Rescue workers worked through the night after lava flows hit El Rodeo and other towns on the slopes of Fuego.

It was Guatemala's deadliest volcano eruption for more than a century.

President Jimmy Morales declared three days of national mourning.

Volcanic ash rose more than 6km into the sky, and fell as far away as the capital, Guatemala City.

A total of 1.7 million people were affected by the eruption.

Residents have been told to wear masks as protection in four regions.

Temporary shelters have been set up for survivors, including the one below in the city of Escuintla, south of Guatemala City.

The military is providing assistance, clearing volcanic ash from the runway at Guatemala City's La Aurora airport.

More eruptions from the Fuego volcano are feared.

