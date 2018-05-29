Angels and devils battle it out at Bolivian festival

  • 29 May 2018

The festival is a fusion between indigenous traditions and Catholicism, as Monica García reports.

  • A dancer wears an elaborate mask during the Lord of the Great Power parade in La Paz Monica García

    The festival of Señor del Gran Poder (Lord of the Great Power) is one of the biggest, most colourful and expensive celebrations in Bolivia.

  • Dancers parade during the festival of Señor del Gran Poder Monica García

    Celebrated annually at the end of May or the beginning of June in the city of La Paz, it is a fusion of indigenous beliefs and Catholicism.

  • A statue of Jesus Christ surrounded by flowers Monica García

    The festival honours Jesus Christ and his statue is central to the event. It is taken out of the church where it is normally kept and placed on a purpose-built altar in the street. All dancers stop and pray in front of it, often trying to touch its embroidered robes.

  • Dancers in pink shawls and bowler hats perform Monica García

    Tens of thousands of people take part in the event, with many women wearing the colourful shawls and bowler hats typical of indigenous Aymara attire.

  • A man touches his brow as he takes part in the parade. Monica García

    Dancers parade through the streets for hours along a route several kilometres long and the high altitude - the city is 3,500m above sea level - can get even to the hardiest of participants.

  • Richly adorned dancers parade through the streets of La Paz Monica García

    The festivity draws visitors from all over Bolivia and further afield to the city and provides a massive boost to its economy. According to the local authorities, the festival has grown from a $52m-turnover six years ago to $115m this year.

  • A woman applies make-up to one of the participants in the 2018 event Monica García

    Embroiderers, tailors, goldsmiths, hairdressers and make-up artists play a key role in the preparations for the event, which start eight months ahead of the festivities.

  • Participants put on their costumes Monica García

    The costumes are highly elaborate and richly adorned and can cost hundreds and sometimes even thousands of dollars.

  • A close-up of a headpiece Monica García

    Masks and headpieces are key to many of the dances and can sometimes dwarf the dancers who wear them.

  • A girl looks into the camera Monica García

    While many of the participants are Aymara, dancers come from abroad as well to take part in the parades and dances.

  • A participant with angel's wings parades through the streets Monica García

    Many of the costumes are based on the the struggle of good against evil, angels against devils. The forces of good are led by Saint Michael.

  • Participants wearing masks parade down the streets of La Paz Monica García

    In the end, good always triumphs over evil and the devils are defeated.

More on this story