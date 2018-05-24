Latin America & Caribbean

Argentina cinema collapse kills at least three in Tucumán

  • 24 May 2018
A policeman stands atop the rubble minutes after the collapse of the old Parravicini movie theatre building, in Tucuman, Argentina on May 23, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The cause of the collapse is not yet clear

At least three people were killed when an old cinema collapsed in the city of Tucumán in northern Argentina.

The building was being refurbished when it crumbled in a cloud of dust.

Rescue officials said workers were inside at the time and some could be trapped underneath the rubble.

Locals reported hearing an explosion at the time of the collapse but firefighters said they were still investigating the possible causes of the incident.

The building was about 90 years old and had for decades housed the Parravicini cinema. It later became a Chinese restaurant and at one point also housed a bowling alley.

Image copyright AFP
Image caption Emergency workers fear construction workers may have been trapped beneath the rubble
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Dust rose from the site of the collapse
Image copyright AFP
Image caption The collapse happened at about 20:00 local time and the search for victims carried on through the night

