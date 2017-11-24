Who are the crew of missing Argentine submarine ARA San Juan?
- 24 November 2017
The Argentine submarine ARA San Juan disappeared in the Atlantic off the coast of Argentina on 15 November as it returned from patrol.
Relatives and friends of the 44 crew members are still waiting for news - but hopes have been crushed by a navy announcement that an explosion was recorded near where the submarine vanished.
Names and details of the crew members on board are below.
If you cannot see the full list and photos of the crew, click here.