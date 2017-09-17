Image copyright Facebook Image caption Carlos Muñoz Portal had worked in major film productions in Mexico and the US

A location scout for the Netflix crime drama Narcos has been shot dead while working in central Mexico.

The bullet-riddled body of Carlos Muñoz Portal, 37, was found in his car in a rural area in the town of Temascalapa, in Mexico state, one of the country's most violent.

Mexican officials were reportedly having difficulties investigating the case given a lack of witnesses.

Netflix said the facts surrounding his death were "still unknown".

A friend of Mr Muñoz told the Spanish newspaper El País (in Spanish) that the victim was travelling in the region taking photographs for locations. The death happened on Monday but news of it has only recently emerged.

Mr Muñoz's 10-year career included scouting locations for high-profile movies such as the latest James Bond movie, Spectre, as well as the action series Fast & Furious and Sicario, a movie about an FBI agent sent on a dangerous mission to bring down a Mexican drug cartel.

Narcos is a hit series about the rise and fall of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, and Mr Muñoz was working as a freelancer for its fourth season, which will reportedly focus on the notorious Juárez drug cartel in northern Mexico.

Netflix said in a statement: "We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family."