Cuba Direct

From confrontation to cautious co-operation

The BBC's Cuba correspondent charts the cautious political changes underway in Cuba

Cuba's DIY economy raises hope

A new emerging class of Cubans is ready to capitalise on the thaw with the United States.

How times are changing in Havana

The BBC's Will Grant in Havana talks to five Cubans about their working lives

Win-win beckons for Havana and Washington

How the renewed friendship between Cuba and the US will benefit both Havana and Washington.

Jon Sopel North America editor

Fidel followers remain nervous of US thaw

How Cubans get around press censors

La Gloria: An American corner in Cuba

Video 2:51

Health tourism boom in Cuba

  • 23 October 2015
  • From the section Health

