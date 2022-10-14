Montserrat profile - Media
The island's public radio station, Radio Montserrat, broadcasts a full-service format of news, volcanic activity reports, music and entertainment.
The station broadcasts on FM; it lost its mediumwave (AM) transmitter to volcanic activity in the late 1990s. Local FM relays of Antigua- and Trinidad-based commercial radios are on air.
There is a weekly newspaper and a cable TV provider.
There were 3,400 internet users by March 2022, 68% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
The press
The Montserrat Reporter - weekly
ZTV Montserrat - public
ZJB Radio Montserrat - public