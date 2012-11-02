Image copyright AP Image caption Mario Itzep denounced the killing of six indigenous protesters in Totonicapan

An indigenous leader in Guatemala who is an outspoken critic of the government says he has escaped an attempted shooting.

Mario Itzep of the National Indigenous Observatory said two men on a motorbike opened fire on him in Guatemala City.

He said he had recently received anonymous telephone calls telling him that unless he stopped bothering the government he would regret it.

Mr Itzep said he was not injured in the incident.

He recently filed a suit with the Prosecutor's Office for Human Rights over the killing of six indigenous people during protests in Totonicapan at the beginning of October.

An army colonel and eight soldiers have been charged with extrajudicial killing in connection with the case.