Aruba profile - Media

Aruba observes freedom of the press, as guaranteed under Dutch law. The mostly widely-read newspapers are in the Papiamento language.

There are two commercial TV stations. A cable TV subscription service provides access to foreign channels and there are a wide range of commercial radio stations available.

There were 103,052 internet users by March 2019, 97% of the population. (Internetworldstats.com)

Radio

ATV, Tele Aruba