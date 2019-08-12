Uruguay profile - Media

Image copyright AFP

Uruguayans can access a wide range of views via hundreds of privately-owned media outlets.

State radio and TV are operated by the official broadcasting service, SODRE. Some newspapers are owned by, or linked to, the main political parties.

Freedom of speech and media are guaranteed by the constitution and are generally respected, says Freedom House.

A 2014 broadcasting law has been praised for encouraging media pluralism and setting up an independent regulator, says Reporters Without Borders.

Around 3 million Uruguayans were online by December 2018, 88% of the population (InternetWorldStats.com). Facebook is the top social media platform.

The press

Television

Radio