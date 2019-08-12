St Kitts and Nevis - Media
The government operates national television and radio networks.
There are several private radio stations.
The constitution protects freedom of expression and this is generally respected by the government, says Freedom House.
There were around 45,000 internet users by December 2018, 80% of the population (InternetWorldStats.com).
The press
- Sun St Kitts/Nevis - privately-owned daily
- The St Kitts and Nevis Observer The St Kitts and Nevis Observer - weekly
- SKN List - online news
- SKN Vibes - online news
Television
- ZIZ Television - commercial, government-owned
Radio
- ZIZ Radio - commercial, government-owned; sister station is Big Wave 96.7
- Winn FM - commercial, private
- Voice of Nevis (VON) - Nevis-based mediumwave (AM) station